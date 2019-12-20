LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who is currently behind bars serving a four-year sentence for battery with bodily injury to a minor is now facing more charges.
Christian Chase, 26, of Madison, is charged with child molestation after a nine-month investigation into allegations that Chase beat a child under his care in March and April of 2018. Since the investigation, detectives received information that Chase had allegedly molested a child in his care during the same time frame.
Chase is now charged with one count of child molestation.
