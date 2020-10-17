LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is working on a new state rail plan and wants the public's input on what that plan should look like.
The plan will eventually help the Indiana Department of Transportation maintain and improve its passenger and freight rail transportation system, provide logistical support for all trains and help the state's economy and residents' quality of life.
The survey asks for Hoosiers' opinions on existing rail services and future improvements.
To participate in the survey, which is estimated to take 15 minutes, click here.
