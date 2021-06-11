LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana law enforcement officers will have new training standards for officers who investigate sexual assault because of a new law going into effect next month.
Starting in July, the state's law enforcement training board will be tasked with creating those standards within a year, reported by FOX 59.
Focusing on how and when officers communicated with sexual assault survivors, the new training is intended to change how crimes are investigated.
The goal of the new training standards is to make investigations more effective, which can help survivors get justice.
"Number one, we need to take care of the victim. Number two, we need to get the criminal off the street," State Sen. Blake Doriot said. "Science shows us that if you allow, if you give a survivor the opportunity to have two or three nights rest, there's a better chance that that rest is going to allow those memories to consolidate."
The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is working with mental health professionals to create the new training standards.
