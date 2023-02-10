LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are proposing a bill that would improve child care access by providing a tax credit to business owners.
"Companies and employees are making decisions based on the availability of child care," said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana.
State lawmakers are trying to ease that burden. A new bill would provide a tax credit to business owners who provide child care to their employees by opening their own center.
The tax credit would cover up to 50% of expenses. Some small business owners could also qualify by paying for the day care at a center that already exists.
Workers at One Southern Indiana, the Chamber of Commerce, said people in the area are having to make tough decisions, sometimes needing to leave their jobs because they can't afford to pay for day care.
"A family with two children under 5, and they're averaging about $1,700 a month in child care expenses. Granted, they're paying for a service," Dant Chesser said. "They don't have family that can help out, but this is their option. And if you don't even have that option ... I don't know how these folks with younger kids are going to continue to remain in the workforce."
A similar bill was past last year in Kentucky.
Employers can partner with the state to provide financial assistance to employees struggling with the cost of day care.
Critics of these bills say there is more legislators can do to improve child care access, like expanding capacity in certain areas.
The Senate Appropriations Committee could vote on the bill as soon as next week.
