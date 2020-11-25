LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of stable internet connections for those living in rural counties.
Many Hoosiers have been without it, causing difficulties for those working or learning at home or attending telehealth appointments.
Now, several state lawmakers are now working hard to expand broadband next session, drafting a bill to make it happen. But those working on the plan say it's complicated.
COVID-19 has tightened Indiana's budget, but money will be necessary to convince internet providers to invest in less populated parts of the state.
Fox59 in Indianapolis contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.