Bryan Benson

Bryan Benson (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of molesting a child is now in custody.

Indiana State Police say the investigation into 38-year-old Bryan Benson started late last month, after the Indiana Department of Child Services says it learned about possible child molestation allegations involving a pre-teen child in a Lanesville apartment.

Lanesville is located in Harrison County, Indiana.

As a result of a police investigation, a warrant was issued for Benson's arrest.

He was arrested at his apartment last night and charged with two counts of child molestation.

