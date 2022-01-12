LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of molesting a child is now in custody.
Indiana State Police say the investigation into 38-year-old Bryan Benson started late last month, after the Indiana Department of Child Services says it learned about possible child molestation allegations involving a pre-teen child in a Lanesville apartment.
Lanesville is located in Harrison County, Indiana.
As a result of a police investigation, a warrant was issued for Benson's arrest.
He was arrested at his apartment last night and charged with two counts of child molestation.
