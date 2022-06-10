LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jon Hoop was fishing over the weekend on the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and caught a 20-pound catfish. He realized its stomach was huge and thought it was eggs.
But then, he pressed on the stomach and realized it was hard.
When Hoop cut open the fish he found a foam ball and an adult toy, Fox59 reported Thursday.
"I have no idea how or why it ended up in the river," Richard Kesar, Hoop's friend, told Fox59. "When it came out Jon, my wife and I started laughing. My wife immediately covered my daughter’s eyes and turned her away from it."
Kesar said he posted about the fish on Facebook, and it was shared more than 15,000 times.
