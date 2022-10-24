LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was sentenced last week to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Mark Mazza, 57, of Shelbyville, Indiana, pleaded guilty in June to carrying a loaded gun on the Capitol grounds and assaulting police.
Court documents say Mazza brought a revolver loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow point bullets to the Capitol but lost possession of the revolver. He made his way to a tunnel area with doors leading into the Capitol Building and joined a collective effort of rioters to push through at least 20 officers who were defending the tunnel entrance, records say.
He held a door to allow other rioters to attack officers with flag poles, batons, sticks and stolen law enforcement shields, records say. He wrestled a baton from an officer’s hand and swung it, striking one officer in the arm, records say.
Mazza was pushed out of the tunnel by police, records say.
Following his prison term, Mazza will be placed on three years of supervised release and must pay $2,150 in restitution.
