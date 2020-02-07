LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman face felony counterfeiting charges after being arrested Thursday in Columbus, Indiana.
Officers with the Columbus Police Department found Tawnee Lathrop, 29, and John Sebastian, 34, at a Target on North National Road just after 7 p.m. Thursday after being dispatched to the store on a suspicious-persons report.
Lathrop and Sebastian left the store in an SUV but were stopped by CPD officers, who reportedly determined that the license plate on the vehicle was stolen in Noblesville, Indiana, earlier in 2020. Officers also found "several counterfeit bills in the (SUV's) glove compartment as well as in Lathrop’s purse," according to a news release. The search also revealed "methamphetamine along with a scanner/printer, several printer cartridges, and a paper cutter inside the vehicle," police said.
Police said Sebastian also gave a false name to the officers.
Lathrop and Sebastian were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on 48-hour holds. Lathrop was charged with theft, forgery/counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine, and Sebastian was charged with theft, false informing and forgery/counterfeiting.
