LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mom was arrested after police say her 2-month-old daughter died from methamphetamine intoxication.
According to a report by WNDU, Ashlee Rans, 36, was taken into custody on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
A forensic pathologist determined the baby died of "acute methamphetamine intoxication," Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier said.
An autopsy showed the baby, Nevaeh Hope Rans-Mason, had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system, according to court records.
Authorities said Rans admitted to using meth two days before the infant's death and said she knew she could transfer drugs to her child through breastfeeding.
The mother initially had told first responders that the baby died after she rolled over the child in her sleep.
Rans faces between 20 and 40 years in prison if convicted. Her initial court date has not yet been made public.
Nevaeh Hope was born in Plymouth, Indiana, on Oct. 14. She died on Dec. 19.
