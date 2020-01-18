LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana moped driver was arrested for driving under the influence and then hitting a female firefighter who was at the scene.
On Friday night, Indiana State Police, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Scott Township Fire Department responded to reports of an injured man who had fallen from his moped in the parking lot of Gardos Italian Oven.
The driver, Matthew D. Mattingly, 31, of Vincennes was found intoxicated and refused to take sobriety tests. As the firefighters were helping Mattingly with injuries, Mattingly reportedly struck a female firefighter in the face. Mattingly then resisted arrest and made threats toward the responding officers.
Mattingly is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing multiple charges. The charges include driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, battery, intimidation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
