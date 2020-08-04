LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Domestic violence calls and deaths are rising in Indiana, and it could be because of COVID-19.
The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence said it's seen an 86% increase in domestic violence-related deaths.
The group said increased social isolation, unemployment and alcohol consumption caused by the pandemic are all factors that can lead to domestic violence.
The coalition said it can be hard to notice warning signs for others under social distancing guidelines, and it can be hard for those who are stuck at home to get away from an abuser, according to a report by FOX 59.
The group said making first contact is a difficult, but important, first step towards safety for victims. Anyone in need of assistance can contact the 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 800-332-7385. Dial 911 in an emergency.
The Julian Center is also available 24-hours by calling 317-920-9320.
