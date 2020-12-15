LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 4,347 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 129 additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Tuesday's report brings the Hoosier State to 434,642 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). As of Tuesday, 6,657 Indiana residents have died from the virus.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 12.5 percent for the week beginning Dec. 2, according to the health department.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab.
