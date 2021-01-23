LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 3,188 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 50 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 608,519 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department said 9,317 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,890,956 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,879,896 on Friday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 10.1% as of Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 97 new cases on Saturday for a total of 10,677 confirmed cases and 144 virus-related deaths, five of which were newly reported Saturday, since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 13.7%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 12.4%, reported 53 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 6,428 and 110 deaths, one of which was reported Saturday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
Hoosiers age 70 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible.
To date, nearly 419,000 Hoosiers have received the first dose of the vaccine, the health department said. More than 94,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
