CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After three months, the Indiana Reptile Expo has returned to Clarksville.
Sunday's event featured thousands of animals on display, ranging from snakes and lizards to spiders and scorpions. Pet owners could also get the supplies they need to take care of their pets.
Some aspects of the expo were restricted due to COVID-19 precautions, but organizers said they hope to return to normal soon.
"We're kind of trying to get people in and out just so they can get the stuff that they need," said Dennis Blankenship, an expo organizer. "It's been so long since they've been able to get the proper supplies."
The next expo is scheduled for July 19 in Clarksville.
