CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo returns to Clarksville Sunday, June 14th.

See thousands of available animals like chameleons, snakes, geckos, frogs, turtles, monitors, spiders, lizards, boas, pythons, tortious and many other exotic species.

Stock up on supplies like tanks, terrariums and feeders.

 

Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo

Tri County Shrine Club

701 Potters Ln

Clarksville, IN 47129

United States

Sunday, June 14th

10am-4pm

Admission $5

More than $500 in giveaways

 Some precautions will be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. Number of people will be limited inside
  2. Face covering recommended but not required
  3. Temperatures will be checked at the door
  4. Limit animal holding to people who are interested in purchasing only
  5. Vendor booths will be cleaned whenever possible every 2 hours
  6. Hand sanitizer will be available
  7. Try and prevent the clustering of non-family groups
  8. Attempt one way traffic inside

 Click here to get connected to the Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo.

 

