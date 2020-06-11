CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo returns to Clarksville Sunday, June 14th.
See thousands of available animals like chameleons, snakes, geckos, frogs, turtles, monitors, spiders, lizards, boas, pythons, tortious and many other exotic species.
Stock up on supplies like tanks, terrariums and feeders.
Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo
Tri County Shrine Club
701 Potters Ln
Clarksville, IN 47129
United States
Sunday, June 14th
10am-4pm
Admission $5
More than $500 in giveaways
Some precautions will be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Number of people will be limited inside
- Face covering recommended but not required
- Temperatures will be checked at the door
- Limit animal holding to people who are interested in purchasing only
- Vendor booths will be cleaned whenever possible every 2 hours
- Hand sanitizer will be available
- Try and prevent the clustering of non-family groups
- Attempt one way traffic inside
