LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents are no longer required to wear masks in public as the state shifted from a mask mandate to a mask advisory on Tuesday.
Starting today, the state is relaxing its COVID-19 mask-wearing guidelines and is leaving it up to local governments and businesses to decide if masks are required.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is still encouraging people to wear masks, but it is no longer required in public spaces.
Many business owners in southern Indiana say they'll keep their employees masked, but customers won't be turned away without a face covering.
Clark County's health director says many businesses have reached out to the agency for help creating a safe plan.
He says it's important to be a resource for local partners and for residents.
"Throughout a lot of COVID, people have asked for more personal responsibility to say, 'Hey, I want to make my own decision on that,' Dr. Yazel said. "Now, we want to make sure they're making good, educated decisions. I do worry about the quality of information that's out there. I think people tend to believe information they see that's more in line with their own personal beliefs and things. So I encourage them to keep looking at our social media and webpage for guidance."
Indiana is allowing local governments to implement mask guidelines as well, but areas like Clark County and Floyd County say they will follow the state advisory.
The new mask advisory does have exceptions. Masks are still required inside government buildings, public schools and at testing and vaccinating sites.
