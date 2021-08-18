LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Vernon, Indiana, man has been arrested after investigators say he attacked a man with a blowtorch, leaving him severely burned.
According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the St. Vincent Jennings Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday after they learned there was a robbery victim there who had been severely burned with a blowtorch.
According to the sheriff's office, investigators were able to identify 27-year-old James Robbins as the suspect.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Robbins' home, where they allegedly found property taken from the victim, as well as methamphetamine, syringes, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Robbins was arrested and charged with Robbery, Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in the Jennings County Detention Center on a $10,055 bond.
