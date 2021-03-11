LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School leaders across Indiana are fighting against a Republican-backed school funding plan.
There are arguments that the plan will mean a big boost in money for private schools while harming traditional public schools.
At least 65 public school boards passed formal resolutions against the voucher expansion and a new program. It allows parents to directly spend state money on their child's education expenses.
Indiana School Boards Association leaders said the resolutions are part of a campaign to make sure public funds go to public schools.
The debate is happening as the state Senate considers the school voucher expansion bill approved by the House last month.
