LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana’s statewide mask order will remain in place but tougher restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes aren’t being reinstated despite recent sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and rates of new infections, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
Holcomb said some people are showing disregard for the safety of others and jeopardizing the health of those most at risk and schools' ability to remain open.
Holcomb lifted nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions three weeks ago while extending the mask mandate, which was scheduled to expire Saturday. His new order will extend it for a month.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced that she, an adult daughter and young grandson tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Box said she wasn’t suffering any COVID-19 symptoms, while her daughter and grandson had mild symptoms.
Earlier Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 1,172 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 139,269.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 14 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,609. To date, 1,511,060 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,503,923 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,641 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has 1,631 with 65 virus-related deaths. Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 9.6%, and its total positivity rate is 9.2%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
