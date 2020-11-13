LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police has added a new officer to join the fight against online predators who prey on children, and this officer has four legs.
Titus, a K-9, was added to the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Greenfield, Indiana, on Friday morning.
Titus began his career as an assistance dog in Michigan before being trained for nearly five months in the field of electronic detection.
Titus, a 2-year-old English Labrador, then spent the past two weeks undergoing "intense training" with a 12-year-old veteran K-9, according to a news release.
The funding for Titus' training was provided by Neighborhood Electronic Detection K-9, an Indianapolis nonprofit that has provided training for 10 dogs across the country.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.