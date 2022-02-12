LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Police needs troopers now more than ever.
A handful of people showed up to a hiring seminar in New Albany for possible candidates. Troopers went over requirements, the different posts troopers work at and answered questions.
The seminar also had a practice physical assessment test so they knew what to expect. It's a way for people to figure out if being a trooper is right for them.
"We want people with integrity, people who want to help and serve the citizens of Indiana," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. "Law enforcement is a very difficult job. A lot of training goes into it, but we need people who have that integrity and that desire to help and to serve others but also just have that natural integrity in themselves before they even start the process."
For more information on becoming a trooper, email ISP at ISPrecruiting@isp.in.gov or visit their website.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.