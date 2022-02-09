LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is hosting a hiring seminar Saturday in New Albany for potential state troopers.
The seminar, which will take place at Graceland Baptist church from 9 a.m. to noon, includes a practice session of the physical assessment test. All attendees are asked to wear workout gear to the session.
The free seminar will also allow recruits to ask questions and learn about the selection process from other state troopers.
Applications to become a trooper are due by midnight on Sunday, March 27. To apply, click here.
After training is complete, troopers start at $48,000 a year. Beginning on July 1, the salary for first-year troopers increases to $51,000.
During training, troopers will be paid $1,615 biweekly. All ISP troopers receive a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.
Spots for the seminar can be made by emailing ISPRecruiting@isp.in.gov.
