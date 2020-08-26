LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team from Indiana is headed to the Gulf Coast to help people who will be impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Task Force One will stage in Louisiana for its first deployment of the year. Within hours of getting the call for help, police officers, firefighters and civilians packed up and hit the road.
Instead of a normal 80-person team, only 25 Task Force members are on this deployment because of COVID-19.
"We're anticipating some people may not evacuate their areas impacted by the storm because of COVID, because they may not have shelters available to them that will hold the number of people evacuated, so because of COVID all that has changed as well," Thomas Neal, program manager for the task force, said.
All 25 Task Force One members had to go through an extensive health screening before being deployed.
