LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana wants to hire 100 people for snow and ice removal.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in 11 locations including Aurora, about a half hour’s drive west of Cincinnati, and in Columbus, about an hour’s drive north of Louisville.
The agency said it will pay people $16 per hour. Eligible candidates also can receive $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.
Candidates should have valid driver’s and commercial driver’s licenses. INDOT said it prefers candidates with a high school diploma or GED.
Jobs will start no earlier than Nov. 2 and will last through March 20.
To learn more and to register, visit INDOTjobs.com or text “INDOT Winter” to 468311. You can email careers@indot.in.gov if you have questions.
Face masks will be required at the hiring events.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.