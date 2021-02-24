LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University is planning for its fall semester to take place in person as the positivity rate on campus has fallen below 1%, President Michael McRobbie announced Wednesday.
The university credits its positivity rate to its testing policy, which tests tens of thousands of students, faculty and staff each week, according to a news release. IU is also "strongly encouraging" everyone to get vaccinated as eligibility expands in the state.
"Having the vast majority of the IU community vaccinated against COVID-19 will be one of the keys to allowing an increase in in-person courses and activities on campus this fall," said Aaron Carroll, the director of mitigation testing at IU.
IU anticipates health and safety precautions to still remain in place this fall, but officials said that will depend on how many have been vaccinated on campus and the state of the pandemic.
McRobbie said while fall 2021 won't look like a semester pre-pandemic, he believes it will not look the same as fall 2020.
He also expects the campus to return to "mostly normal operations" by this fall.
