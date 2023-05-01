LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana teachers could get a raise, but it will be decided by their school district who gets them and who doesn't.
Indiana's new state budget provides an extra $1.5 billion for K-12 tuition support.
Now, superintendents across the state are crunching numbers to find out what it means for their districts, FOX59 reported Monday. But the state teachers association is worried that the funding isn't enough.
"Particular in rural parts of the state and in some of our urban areas as well where the increases that they're seeing is just not enough to see significant increases in pay," Dan Holub, executive director of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has said it was his goal to get the average teacher salary up to $60,000. Right now, it's around $57,000.
Holcomb is expected to sign the new budget, which would take effect July 1.
