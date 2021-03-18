LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is celebrating 15 years of helping people squash the habit.
The state's Quitline offers free phone counseling, a web-based service called Web Coach and a supplementary texting service called Text2Quit. To contact the quitline, call 1-800-QUIT NOW.
Since the Quitline began in March 2006, officials say it has helped more than 180,000 people quit tobacco.
In honor of their anniversary, Quitline is offering four weeks of free nicotine patches and gum to anyone who enrolls while supplies last.
