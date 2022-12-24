GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists.
State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
"At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky National Guard, the state highway department, and every one else involved Interstate 71 is open northbound and southbound in Gallatin County."
KSP still urges caution while traveling in the current weather and road conditions.
Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents in his Saturday news conference to avoid a snowy stretch of I-71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups.
“We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during a news briefing Saturday. “If you can avoid it, please do. Don’t travel if you don’t have to.”
Highways officials said on social media that traffic on the interstate in northern Kentucky was backed up at one point for 14 miles.
There were reports of families stranded for hours before being rescued by Kentucky National Guard troops called in to help.
Along Interstate 71 in Kentucky, Terry Henderson and her husband, Rick, were stuck in the massive traffic jam for 34 hours. The truck drivers weathered the wait in a rig outfitted with a diesel heater, a toilet and a refrigerator but nonetheless regretted trying to drive from Alabama to their home near Akron, Ohio, for Christmas.
“I wish we should have stayed," said Terry Henderson, after they got moving again Saturday. "We should have sat.”
The interstate was originally closed due to hazardous road conditions early on Friday. Emergency officials said the highway was “impassable.”
Thursday night’s winter storm dropped snow, brought freezing temperatures, and high winds. Road crews had been working for hours to clear snow and ice from roads.
Kentucky State Police have reported icy conditions on several roads. Moisture on highways and roads from the daylight hours are likely re-freezing because of the cold temperatures.
