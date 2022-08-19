LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville.
MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center.
Louisville Fire & Rescue retried the body of an adult female from the Ohio River. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisville Metro Police cars blocked traffic before noon as an ambulance arrived in the area.
Police said no foul play is suspected. LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
This story may be updated.
