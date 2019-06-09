LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois High School has changed the location of its 2019 graduation ceremony.
According to a post on the school's official website, the ceremony has been moved from the Iroquois Park Amphitheater to the new gym at the high school, 4615 Taylor Blvd., due to "forecasted weather conditions."
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, and students should report to the cafeteria using the back entrance by 7:30 a.m. Guests will be allowed in the gym at 8:15 a.m.
Amphitheater tickets will not be accepted at the gym Monday, the school said in its post. All graduates were given four tickets for the new location.
