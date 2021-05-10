LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was arrested on multiple drug charges last week after being stopped on Interstate 65 by an Indiana State Police trooper.
Around 10 a.m. Friday, a trooper pulled over a semi truck for speeding, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. After approaching the truck, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside, according to the release. The trooper searched the truck and found about 162 pounds of meth and a "small amount" of marijuana.
Dejohntae Williams, 27, of Victorville, California, will face federal drug charges, ISP said.
