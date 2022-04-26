LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police (ISP) will accept disposal of prescription drugs Saturday as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's 22nd "Prescription Drug Take Back" initiative.
In a news release Tuesday, ISP said collection sites will be set up at each post in Indiana for people to get rid of their expired, unused and unwanted drugs. Any liquid or pill medications will be accepted as well as vaping pens without batteries and cartridges.
"This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked," ISP said in a news release.
To locate the nearest ISP post near you for the drop-off, click here. To find other locations in Indiana or elsewhere around the country participating in the initiative, click here.
