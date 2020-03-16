LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials say an employee of the Indiana State Police tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening.
The patient works with the State Police Laboratory Division in Indianapolis and is currently in isolation at a hospital. A co-worker who was working closely with the patient is self-quarantining at home out of caution. State officials are reaching out to other employees about the case.
The Indiana State Police is working with the State Department of Health at this time. ISP says it will continue to monitor the situation and follow a plan of action to avoid further spread to employees, families and the community.
