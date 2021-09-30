LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a southern Indiana man missing for two days was found dead along a highway.
The body of Joseph Gill, 27, of North Vernon, Indiana, was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County around noon on Thursday, ISP said in a news release.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a spokesperson for ISP, told WDRB News Gill's death is "definitely suspicious," but could not release anything further.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene after Gill's body was found near the roadway by a mowing crew with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Gill had been reported missing on Tuesday.
A death investigation is underway by ISP and the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.