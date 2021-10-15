LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 21st year, Indiana State Police will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration for a "Prescription Drug Take Back" initiative.
The initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ISP Fort Wayne Post.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide and they'll all accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. They will be disposed of without threat to the environment.
The program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.
The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
This map shows all ISP locations and to find other locations in Indiana or across the country that are participating, the DEA has them listed here.
