LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast is celebrating the life of its former chancellor.
According to IUS's tribute page, Dr. Ray Wallace died on Aug. 25 at his home in Charlestown, Indiana.
The 61-year-old took on the role of chancellor in July of 2014. He stepped down from his position because of his worsening health condition in July of 2021. IUS says Wallace's intent was to resume teaching following a brief sabbatical.
A celebration of life will be held at the Ogle Center at the IU Southeast campus on Friday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. If you cannot attend in person you can watch online here. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Chancellor Ray Wallace Memorial Scholarship, with checks made out to the IU Foundation and sent to the IU Southeast Office of Advancement, 4201 Grant Line Rd. US-155, New Albany IN 47150. (Indicate Ray Wallace Scholarship in memo line). Those wishing to share memories of Dr. Wallace may share them through his tribute page.
The tributes page describes Wallace as, "Larger than life with a wicked sense of humor; a genuine character who could light up a room with an Irish brogue tempered with a southern drawl and his infectious smile. A true foodie, he enjoyed visiting local restaurants to partake of their fare while he would raise a glass of Guinness or Jameson's to all he met and regaled with a story or three. He was known for his "baking" on campus (really Jeff's Bakery), but he would prepare complex gourmet meals, including Turducken for the holidays."
It also says Dr. Wallace loved to mentor young people and his happiest days of the year were Induction Day, where he welcomed new students to campus, and commencement, where he celebrated students' success.
