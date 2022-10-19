LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will make a special appearance at this year's edition of Louisville Live.
Harlow shared a post on Instagram last week, teasing to a possible appearance.
Then Wednesday, the University of Louisville confirmed the news:
Confirmed.Guest host on deck: @jackharlow #GoCards pic.twitter.com/xrZ9HemCtk— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) October 19, 2022
The college basketball kickoff is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Slugger Field. Angel McCoughtry and Peyton Siva will host the event.
Students can claim their seat online, and tickets to the general public start at $15 for fans. Plus, a ticket enters fans in a drawing for prizes, including courtside seats to a game, football club seats or an autographed ball from Kenny Payne or Jeff Walz.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.