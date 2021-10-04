LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's $685 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.
The numbers are: 12 22 54 66 69 with a Powerball of 15 and Power Play of 2X.
The lump sum payout would be about $485.5 million. It climbed to $685 million after no one hit it during Saturday night's drawing. It's the eighth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The record was just north of $1.5 billion.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in June, meaning there have been 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner. If no one hits the jackpot Monday night, the payout will grow once again.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.