LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West End Opportunity Partnership is receiving a $2.5 million grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation, the nonprofit announced this week.
The West End Opportunity Partnership represents nine neighborhoods in west Louisville, focusing on reinvesting new tax money into the community.
According to a news release, the leadership grant provided by the James Graham Brown Foundation is intended to encourage additional private donations, which will increase allocated funding by Louisville Metro and the state of Kentucky.
After $10 million of private contributions are raised for the initiative, the state of Kentucky will contribute $10 million. Louisville pledged $10 million to supplement some of the program's estimated cost of $30 million.
"We are thrilled to be a piece of the puzzle and encourage other community partners to support this project," Mason Rummel, president and CEO of James Graham Brown Foundation, said in a news release. "By doing so, you are investing in financial growth and freedom for many west Louisville residents, business owners and leaders."
The program helps with small business loans, environmental cleanup, affordable housing and home improvements.
