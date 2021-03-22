LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools moved to its full hybrid model Monday for all elementary students.
Each student will spend two days learning in-person and three days learning virtually. All Kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Group A — with last names starting with A through K — will be back in the classroom Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday is a virtual learning day for all students. Thursday and Friday will be in-person learning days for students in Group B. Those are students whose last name begins with the letters L through Z.
Some students opted to stay in virtual learning for the rest of the school year.
