LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS bus loaded with students was involved in a fatal crash early Tuesday morning in eastern Jefferson County.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Ballardsville Road, just east of Brownsboro Road.
The driver of a red Kia traveling east on Ballardsville Road T-boned the bus, as it was attempting to cross the intersection with Hickory Forest Drive. The woman driving the vehicle died at the scene.
JCPS officials say the bus involved was #0778. Around 60 students were on board. Several students were taken to Norton Children's Hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. There were no additional details provided about the extent of the injuries.
The students on the bus were being taken to Kammerer Middle School and Ballard High School.
According to a text message sent out from Ballard High School, families of the students involved will be notified.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. LMPD said in a release that it believes several witnesses had to leave before being interviewed. It is asking anyone who saw the collision to please call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
The bus and car were towed from the scene after the initial investigation. Ballardsville Road reopened just after 10 a.m.
