LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the fifth time in less than two weeks, Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed due to significant teacher shortages.
JCPS announced the decision to close Wednesday classes around 10 p.m. Tuesday, saying "approximately a third of teachers" would be absent.
Hundreds of JCPS teachers rallied at the Capitol on Tuesday, but the House sent one of the bills that has prompted the so-called “sick outs” at Kentucky’s largest school district to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk for his signature or veto.
Senate Bill 250, which would expand the authority of JCPS superintendents over spending and personnel, passed on a 54-42 vote Tuesday.
Two others appear on far shakier ground with three days left in this year’s session. Key supporters of a scholarship tax credit bill, which educators fear could be inserted into a tax bill being negotiated by lawmakers, indicated Tuesday that the issue did not have enough support to pass the General Assembly this year.
The sponsor of another bill that would alter how trustees on the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System board are picked for elections has filed a floor amendment that would gut the legislation and instead direct lawmakers to study the matter between the end of this year’s session and the beginning of next year’s.
There are eight Bus Stop Café sites and eleven elementary schools across the district offering free lunches. Below is a list for each for Wednesday:
Bus Stop Cafe routes
- Holiday Park, 11-1:30 a.m.
- Barrington Pointe, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apts., 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- Watterson Lakeview Apts., 1:45-2:15 p.m.
- Derby Estates, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
- Petersburg Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Carpenter Arms Apts., 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Partridge Pointe Apts., 1–1:30 p.m.
Free Lunch locations
- Frayser Elementary, 1230 Larchmont Ave.
- Brandeis Elementary, 2817 W. Kentucky St.
- California Community Center
- Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Ln.
- Maupin Elementary, 1312 Catalpa St.
- Luhr Elementary, 6900 Fegenbush Ln.
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
- Carter Elementary, 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Portland Elementary, 3410 Northwestern Pkwy.
- Coral Ridge Elementary, 10608 National Turnpike
- Crums Lane Elementary, 3212 South Crums Ln.
- Westport Middle, 8100 Westport Rd.
- Seneca High, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
- Chancey Elementary, 4301 Murphy Ln.
- Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First St.
- St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Ln.
- Layne Elementary, 9831 East Ave.
