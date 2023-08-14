LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Jefferson County Public Schools students out of school until Friday at the earliest, the district is working to help parents and families who may need assistance.
To help families and students who usually depend on school meals, JCPS opened several sites where meals can be picked up for free.
The sites are offering lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and giving snack bags to students to take home. Those sites will be open again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said about 1,000 people received meals Monday.
Any JCPS student can attend any site and registration isn't required.
Meal site locations:
- Academy @ Shawnee
- Atkinson
- Bates
- Bloom
- Cane Run
- Chenoweth
- Cochrane
- Crums Lane
- Frayser
- Greathouse
- Greenwood
- Hartstern
- Hite
- Jeffersontown Elementary School
- Kammerer
- J.F. Kennedy
- Kerrick
- Knight
- Layne
- Lincoln
- Moore
- Newcomer
- Price
- Shacklette
- Stopher
- Trunnell
- Unseld
- Watterson
- Wilder
- Young
JCPS is also hosting an immunization and physical clinic on Tuesday.
The district is offering daycare services to help families while school is out through a collaboration with Community Coordinated Child Care. Providers must be contacted directly by families needing care to find out what kind of availability there is. For contact information for childcare providers, click here.
JCPS announced Monday that elementary and middle school students would return to class this Friday, Aug. 18, and high school students would return Monday, Aug. 21.
Classes haven't been in session since last Wednesday, Aug. 9. Schools have been closed since Aug. 10 as the district works to figure out transportation issues that caused some students to get home as late as 9:58 p.m. on the first day of school.
Several local businesses are offering free or reduced prices to give idle students something to do. The Frazier History Museum announced "pop up" camps at a discounted rate of $50 for JCPS parents who unexpectedly needed child care. More than a dozen students were there Monday, many feeling like summer break never ended.
CLICK HERE for a list of the businesses offering activities for families while JCPS remains closed.
