LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Jefferson County Public Schools testing sites are extending their hours on Monday. The move is an response to increased demand for testing the day before students return to classrooms.
The following locations were offering testing on Jan. 3 from noon to 7 p.m.:
- Academy @ Shawnee (4001 Herman Street)
- Ballard High School (6000 Brownsboro Road)
- Marion C. Moore School (6415 Outer Loop)
- Southern High School (8620 Preston Highway)
- Valley High School (10200 Dixie Highway)
Families and employees are encouraged to register prior to arrival. To do so, Click Here.
For a full list of testing sites, Click Here.
Thousands of JCPS students, staff and their families are making a mad dash to get tested for COVID-19 before school starts back Tuesday. Several people waited for testing in long lines on Sunday, and those lines are expected to continue on Monday.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, JCPS is starting the semester with more than 500 students and staff COVID-19 positive, and more than 100 more quarantined.
The district has had more than 50 locations for free testing during winter break. In the last several days, those sites have been packed.
On Sunday alone, JCPS says more than 6,000 people were tested at its locations.
Officials are urging every student and staff member to get tested Monday -- especially if anyone who feels sick or has been exposed to the virus.
"This latest surge is going to be a challenge, but testing is going to be an integral part of that because, again, picking up on pre-symptomatic or people who aren't having symptoms is just important to help control the spread," said JCPS Health Services Manager Dr. Eva Stone.
JCPS said regardless of new CDC guidelines, it will continue its COVID protocols until there are changes at the state level. That means quarantine for students and staff who test positive will stay at 10 days.
As school starts back, JCPS said masks will continue to be required.
The district said it will keep a close eye on data and make changes as needed.
