LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the pandemic began, "Flash Dads" surprised students in the hallways of Byck Elementary in the west end on Wednesday.
Jefferson County Public Schools' Diversity, Equity and Poverty program created Flash Dads five years ago with the hopes of showing students the role that men play in encouraging youth and education.
The group initially started with just a few dozen men and has now grown to more than 100 "flash dads."
"I was assuming we'd have a small group of men show up, but we had close to 100 men show up today," JCPS Associate of Diversity, Equity, & Poverty Greg Vann said.
Each month, the men go to a different JCPS school to cheer on students as they arrive and give them words of encouragement.
Administrators say that on the days when Flash Dads are there, they see more excitement and involvement from the students.
The men that participate say they want to be a positive role model for the students and let them know that the community cares about each and every one of them.
"It encourages the kids and energizes them, and it lets them know the community actually cares about what they do," Reggie McDaniel, a Flash Dad, said.
The Flash Dads will be at another school next month, but are keeping it a surprise for students and staff.
