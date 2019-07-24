LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools has named Donald Robinson as the next executive administrator of the district’s transportation department, JCPS announced Wednesday.
Robinson, who was deputy director of codes and regulations for Louisville Metro, replaces Randy Frantz, who was named assistant executive director of the Transit Authority of River City last month.
Robinson starts with JCPS on Aug. 26 and will make a $145,130 salary, according to the district.
“I’m excited to continue my public service work with JCPS and join such a student-focused and employee-driven team,” Robinson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to connecting with the professionals in JCPS Transportation to build on its accomplishments and help this department become even more effective and productive.”
He’s worked in city government for eight years, taking leadership roles in codes and regulations, Develop Louisville, and Louisville Metro Animal Services. He also managed fleet operations, handled labor relations and oversaw other operational functions during a nearly 20-year career in the private sector, according to JCPS.
“There is nothing more important to us at JCPS than the safety of our students, and this role is critical in ensuring nearly 70,000 students arrive to school and back home again safely each and every day,” Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a statement.
“I’m excited to have Donald join our district and I’m confident his background in logistics and his leadership experience will be a tremendous asset for JCPS.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.