LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seneca High School student was arrested Friday after school officials say the student was found with a gun at the school.
"Today, one of our students was arrested and charged with bringing a gun onto campus," Principal Kim Morales wrote in an email to parents on Friday. "The weapon was in a backpack and was never used in a threatening manner. The student will be disciplined according to district policy."
Renee Murphy, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, said the student was taken into custody by JCPS Security.
The name of the student was not released.
