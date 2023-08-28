LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at Jefferson County Public Schools said the district is still looking to hire 100 more bus drivers.
The district said seven bus drivers have resigned since the first day of school and another bus driver resigned to take another position within the district.
The district is still working on its busing system as it was overhauled with a change in start times in an effort to curb the effects of the bus driver shortage.
JCPS already increased the starting salary to $22 an hour for bus drivers and included other incentives to attract more drivers.
The district said it plans to work more on the school bus routes during Fall Break.
