LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has closed its Bus Hotline four days after all students returned to class for the first time in more than a week.
The district made the announcement in a newsletter sent to families Thursday evening. It's the number JCPS encouraged families to call with transportation issues since before the first day of school as it responded to bus concerns.
Families who need help with transportation or have questions should contact their child's school first, the district said.
"If additional support is needed," families can call the Transportation Division at (502) 585-3470.
In a statement, a district spokesperson said the 485-RIDE hotline is "always only open for a limited time during the first week of school. Schools and the transportation department always take over the calls each year."
All students returned to school for the first time in over a week on Monday. Elementary and middle school students went back Friday, Aug. 18, while high schoolers joined the mix on Monday.
Students had been off since the first official day of school, Aug. 9, after transportation issues. The district had just implemented new school start times and bus routes, and buses were so delayed the last students were dropped off at 9:58 p.m. on Aug. 9.
JCPS has since launched an app for parents to track their students' bus.
The app is called JCPS Edulog Parent Portal Lite and can be downloaded to your mobile phone. To download, click here. The district sent a letter to families Tuesday with the necessary code to sign up.
The district said all bus riders were dropped off at their stops by 7:08 p.m. Thursday.
